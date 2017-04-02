We scrapped over 1200 obsolete laws: PM Modi at Allahabad High Court’s 150-year celebrations

PM Narendra Modi in Allahabad (Source: PMO India/Twitter) PM Narendra Modi in Allahabad (Source: PMO India/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the 150-year celebrations of Allahabad High Court.

12:55 pm: The prime minister said, “Technology is playing a big role in this century and I see technology having a big scope in the judiciary as well. I am confident that judges will see debates with sharpness. There is need to see how technology can be used to solve matters.”

12: 53 pm: PM Narendra Modi also urged those involved with the start-up sector to innovate on aspects where technology can help the judiciary.

12.50 pm: When I was campaigning in 2014, a lot of people in the country did not know me. I was asked questions in a public meeting and I had told I don’t know how many new laws I will make, but I will definitely end a law everyday. I am happy that even before this term ends, we have scrapped 1200 obsolete laws, which is more than one law everyday, says PM Modi.

12.45 pm: Let us think about the India we want to create when we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022. Let every citizen prepare that roadmap: PM

