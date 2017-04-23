Live updates: PM Modi holds meeting of CMs, deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is holding a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in new Delhi on Sunday. He is likely to emphasise on the agenda of good governance and development. The meeting is being attended by party chief Amit Shah and top Union ministers. Aside from the 13 chief ministers in the meeting, five deputy CMs and Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and M Venkaiah Naidu are also reportedly present.
Here are the Live updates:
6:22 pm: Use of technologies such as BHIM, Aadhaar would result in significant savings for states, says PM Modi
6:18 pm: States should use Govt e-Marketplace to reduce corruption, increase transparency in govt procurement: PM Modi
6:10 pm: PM Modi asks states, local govts, NGOs to decide goals for 2022 and work in mission mode to achieve them.
- Apr 23, 2017 at 6:40 pmRSS and Modi goal is one, by hook and/or crook won the election, in view of that the manufacturer of EVM machines should be programmed in such a way that BJP will get majority, and further more plan has already started targeting muslims and Islam in order to have bigest riot of the Indian history so that they will polarized their votes.Reply
- Apr 23, 2017 at 6:29 pmGoals for 2022?? Ram Mandir Gau Raksha Love Jihad 2 Ghar Wapasi 2 Triple Talaq 2 Demonetisation 2 Vijaya Malya 2 Adani 2 Can you deliver the following promises for 2015? Employment for 2 crores?? Sabka saath sabka vikaas?? Black money?? 15 Lakhs??Reply
- Apr 23, 2017 at 6:42 pm2022 promised to Indian to have their pockets Rs. 25,000,000 each and when they want every muslim should say JAI SHRIRAM. This is the agenda of BADMASH JHOTI PARTY, and their criminals leaders.Reply