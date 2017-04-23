Live updates: PM Modi holds meeting of CMs, deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is holding a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in new Delhi on Sunday. He is likely to emphasise on the agenda of good governance and development. The meeting is being attended by party chief Amit Shah and top Union ministers. Aside from the 13 chief ministers in the meeting, five deputy CMs and Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and M Venkaiah Naidu are also reportedly present.

6:22 pm: Use of technologies such as BHIM, Aadhaar would result in significant savings for states, says PM Modi

6:18 pm: States should use Govt e-Marketplace to reduce corruption, increase transparency in govt procurement: PM Modi

6:10 pm: PM Modi asks states, local govts, NGOs to decide goals for 2022 and work in mission mode to achieve them.

