PM Modi arrives in Rajasthan’s Barmer, will inaugurate project commencement of oil refinery at Pachpadra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan’s Barmer district today. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan’s Barmer district today. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Tuesday where he will inaugurate the commencement of work of an oil refinery at Pachpadra, whose foundation stone was laid by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi four years ago. The Congress had slammed the state government last week for re-laying of the foundation stone, saying it had already been performed four years ago by Sonia Gandhi.

Termed as ‘shilanyas karyakram’ earlier, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had criticised the present chief minister Vasundhara Raje for changing the function’s name.

PM @narendramodi reached Rajasthan, where he was welcomed by CM @VasundharaBJP and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/8m0117hNMJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted out saying the Barmer Refinery and Petrochemicals Project of HRRL will bring an unprecedented surge in infrastructure development, improvement of healthcare services, establishment of prestigious education institutions in Western Rajasthan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd