Narendra Modi interacts with young entrepreneurs LIVE: ‘Youngsters’ idea of Smart Anna Bhandar will help farmers’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with young innovators and startup entrepreneurs via NaMo App. Asserting that India has distinguished itself in the global start-up eco-system, PM Modi said, “Startups are no longer only in big cities. Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant start-up centres.”

PM Modi said, “We in the Government understand that youngsters may face shortage of funds for their startups. That is why a ‘fund of funds’ has been started by the Government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate.” He also said that the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform has been linked to startup India.

Praising young generation for the development of startups in India, the Prime Minister said, “India has emerged as a hub for startups and innovation. Indian youngsters have distinguished themselves due to their futuristic and out-of-the-box thinking. During tomorrow’s interaction youngsters from leading incubation centres and tinkering labs will be taking part as well.”