LIVE: India, Australia ink six pacts, including one to boost cooperation in counter-terrorism

Prime Minister Modi with his Australian counterpart Turnbull. Prime Minister Modi with his Australian counterpart Turnbull.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he, along with his counterpart Malcolm Turnbull, has reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations; and a number of forward-looking decisions have been taken to further strengthen the partnership between the two nations. The two nations inked six pacts including one to boost cooperation in counter-terrorism.

Here are the LIVE updates from the joint press conference:

2.13 pm: Both the leaders have concluded their joint statement at Hyderabad House, New Delhi.

2.12 pm: PM Turnbull said he hoped the counter terrorism agreement as well as the two government’s close cooperation on human trafficking, money laundering and other such crimes, will only serve to better ties between the two nations.

2.10 pm: On education, Prime Minister Turnbull said his government and nation will continue to ensure that we provide outstanding opportunities for Indian students

2.05 pm: Want to congratulate PM Modi for his initiative in launching the global solar alliance, Turnbull said, adding that his nation would soon be joining the alliance.

2.00 pm: PM Modi also emphasised on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, saying challenges like terrorism and cyber security require global strategy and solutions. “We are aware that in this globalised world challenges like terrorism and cyber security extend beyond boundaries of our regions,” Modi said.

1.55 pm: Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Turnbull inaugurated a nano biotech centre in Gurgaon, Haryana. “India and Australia have made major strides in our bilateral relationship in recent years,” Modi said.

1.50 pm: Under your leadership our relationship has touched new milestones, PM Modi said at the joint statement “Your visit gives us opportunity to shape new priorities in our strategic partnership.”

New Vistas for Future Engagements: #IndiaAustralia sign six MOUs during State Visit of Prime Minister of Australia pic.twitter.com/xTGSo6POyd — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) April 10, 2017

