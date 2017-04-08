Live updates: Bangladesh’s birth also reminds us of painful memories, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Hasina in New Delhi. (Source: ANI) PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Hasina in New Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Giving an impetus to their ties, India and Bangaldesh on Saturday inked nearly two dozen agreements in strategic areas of defence and civil nuclear cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. After the bilateral discussions, PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina left for Manekshaw Centre for programme to honour Indian soldiers martyred in 1971 war.

Here are the Live updates:

3:56 pm: Bangladesh’s birth also reminds us of painful memories, says PM Modi

3:53 pm: Today is a special day, a day when we remember the marytrs, who fought valianty, says PM Modi

3:52 pm: I would like to pay respects to all those who lost their life during the liberation battle for the betterment of humanity, says PM Modi

3:46 pm: PM Modi & Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Sommanona Ceremony to honour Indian soldiers martyred in 1971 war.

