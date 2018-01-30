LIVE UPDATES – Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Nation pays tribute on Martyr’s Day

LIVE UPDATES – Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Rabindranath Tagore gave the title of Mahatma to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1915 after Gandhi referred to him as ‘Gurudev.’ (Express Archive) LIVE UPDATES – Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Rabindranath Tagore gave the title of Mahatma to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1915 after Gandhi referred to him as ‘Gurudev.’ (Express Archive)

The nation today remembers Mahatma Gandhi, as it observes the 70th death anniversary of the father of the nation. Gandhi was shot dead 69 years ago on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi among other leaders will pay their tribute to Gandhi at Rajghat on this occasion.

Prime Minister Modi in his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ address said, “The path of peace and non-violence, is the path of Bapu and this is applicable not only for India or the world but also for a person or a family or a society. The ideals which Bapu practiced in his life, things that he imparted are relevant even today.” “What can be a bigger tribute than taking a vow that we shall tread the path of Bapu – and walk, as far as possible?” he added.

Gandhi was the pioneer of non-violence and practiced it throughout his life. His struggles brought freedom to a country which had been under British rule for about 200 years.

8:40 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reached Gandhi Smriti to pay tributes to the father of the nation on his death anniversary.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

8:37 am: BJP President Amit Shah also remembered Gandhi Ji on his 70th death anniversary and paid his tributes.

8:35 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is set to present his Union Budget on February 1 also remembered Gandhi and said, “Truth and non-violence always guided the political thought of Mahatma Gandhi. We remember his life, works and ideals on his Punya Tithi and follow the path shown by him.”

Respectful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, on his Punya Tithi. Truth and non-violence always guided the political thought of Mahatma Gandhi. We remember his life, works and ideals on his Punya Tithi and follow the path shown by him. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 30, 2018

8:34 am: remembering the father of the nation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that India today requires the message of peace and non-violence shared by Gandhi Ji.

बापू को शत शत नमन। अहिंसा और भाईचारे के बापू के संदेश की आज भारत को सबसे अधिक ज़रूरत है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2018

8:32 am: The Delhi government under CM Arvind Kejriwal is organising a prayer meet at Cannaught Place at 5 pm today.

8:29 am: Gandhi’s life offers fleeting impressions of someone who, even as his feet were firmly planted on the ground, was curiously unmoored, writes Vinay Lal, professor of history, University of California. The Homeless Gandhi

8:26 am: President Ram Nath Kovind remembering Mahatma Gandhi tweeted, “On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence.”

शहीद दिवस पर हम महात्मा गांधी और उन अनगिनत स्वतन्त्रता सेनानियों को

कृतज्ञता के साथ याद करते हैं जिन्होने हमारी आज़ादी के लिए अपना सब कुछ न्योछावर कर दिया – राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 30, 2018

8:22 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Mahatma Gandhi tweeted, “Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi.”

We bow to all those martyrs who have sacrificed themselves in service of our nation. We will always remember their courage as well as dedication towards the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2018

8:21 am: Goodmorning, welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog.

