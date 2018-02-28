LIVE UPDATES: Karti Chidambaram arrives in Delhi, being taken to Patiala House court

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday morning by the CBI in connection with a money laundering case against INX Media. The son of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti was interrogated by authorities at Chennai Airport after landing from London. The development comes a day after Karti’s chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
Karti, who was brought to Delhi today, is named in a case which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. P Chidambaram and Karti have denied allegations in the CBI’s FIR against the latter.
Commenting on Karti Chidambaram's arrest, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "CBI gave him a lot of chances but he continued with his lies even after all evidence was presented against him. He will certainly go to jail and charge-sheet will be filed by CBI. This is a great achievement."
Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear for Karti Chidambaram in Delhi's Patiala House Court later in the afternoon in the INX Media case
Congress says Karti's arrest is a "classic diversionary tactic" by the government to hide scams that are being exposed "on a daily basis." Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweets, "Modi Govt continues it's vendetta against Sh. P. Chidambaram. Won’t deter the Congress from bringing the truth to the people."
AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot reacts to Karti's arrest. Taking to Twitter, he says the arrest was made to divert the attention from the big issues which the NDA government is facing.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan tweets, "Though CBI may have evidence against Karti Chidambaram, yet there's no justification to arrest him during investigation, without a charge sheet, since there is no danger of his fleeing the country. This show, while big fish like NiMo, MehulBhai &Mallya are allowed to loot & scoot."
Earlier this month, the Madras High Court granted Karti permission to leave the country, despite the CBI objecting to this. The HC placed conditions on his travels, including directing him to inform the CBI on his travel plan and return to India by February 28 (today). He was arrested this morning upon his arrival from the UK.
Karti had reportedly moved the court after he was restrained from leaving the country, in connection with the lookout circulars issued against him in the case.
P Chidambaram and Karti have repeatedly denied allegations levelled against the latter. Last week, P Chidambaram approached the Supreme Court claiming his fundamental rights were being violated by the NDA government. In his plea, he said the Centre was "misusing its agencies" leading to "continued harassment" of his family, including Karti. The CBI and the ED have raided multiple properties of Karti, including his residence and his office.
It is alleged that Karti received money from INX Media and in return used his influence to manipulate a tax probe against the company. The company was being probed for violating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.
The CBI, in its FIR, alleges INX Media’s FDI proposal was “deceitful and fallacious” but was approved by then finance minister P Chidambaram. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
