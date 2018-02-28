LIVE UPDATES: Karti Chidambaram arrives in Delhi, being taken to Patiala House court

Karti Chidambaram arrest LIVE updates: The son of former finance minsiter P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case against INX Media. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Karti Chidambaram arrest LIVE updates: The son of former finance minsiter P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case against INX Media. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday morning by the CBI in connection with a money laundering case against INX Media. The son of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti was interrogated by authorities at Chennai Airport after landing from London. The development comes a day after Karti’s chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Karti, who was brought to Delhi today, is named in a case which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. P Chidambaram and Karti have denied allegations in the CBI’s FIR against the latter.

