Live updates: India, Malaysia ink seven MoUs, PM Modi says Razak’s leadership is an inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed Malaysian PM Najib Razak at Rashtrapati Bhawan for a ceremonial reception. Razak is on a six-day visit to India to foster deeper relationship between the two countries. Greeting Razak, PM Modi said, “Great pleasure to welcome Malaysian PM. Your contributions have been instrumental in forging wide ranging strategic partnership with India.”

7:50 pm: We are partners to make sure Malaysia & in other part of world will never be place in which militancy and extremism will take root: PM Razak

7:40 pm: History binds us together. Indian languages,culture & food are popular in Malaysia. I’m fan of Indian films, especially after visit to Chennai: PM Razak

7:36 pm: Defence and strategic partnership will be very imp for us to fight global terrorism, militancy, extremism, that includes fight against IS: PM Razak

7:33 PM: I would like to take this opportunity to place on record my deep admiration for the leadership of PM Modi: Malaysian PM Najib Razak

7:30 PM: We live in a time and in a region where both conventional and non conventional security threats are constantly on the rise: PM Modi

7:28 PM: Your own leadership in countering radicalization and terrorism is an inspiration for the entire region: PM Modi to Malaysian PM

7:25 PM: I deeply appreciate our continuous cooperation with Malaysian Govt in our joint anti terrorism efforts: PM Modi

7:21 pm: We (India-Malaysia) are also converging efforts aimed at food security that are linked to well being of our farmers: PM Modi

7:20 pm: We agreed that these challenges threaten stability,eco prosperity & require us and other countries of region to work together: PM Modi

7:15 pm: India and Malaysia ink seven pacts including an air services agreement

7:10 pm: We have built a thriving economic partnership. Infra has been an area of fruitful partnership between us but we can do much more: PM Modi

7:00 pm: India and Malaysia signed seven agreements/MOUs during the State Visit of PM Najib Razak to India.

