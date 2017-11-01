Five states celebrate foundation day, PM Modi extends greetings

November 1 is celebrated as the foundation day for many states across India. November 1 is celebrated as the foundation day for many states across India.

Five states — Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka — are celebrating their foundation day today, Wednesday, November 1. On the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted greetings to the states and wished each of them growth and empowerment.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam had greeted people of the state on Tuesday, the eve of the 60th anniversary of the state formation day, locally known as ‘Kerala Piravi’ (Kerala Day). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce the achievements of the state in the past year.

While in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of Deendayal Upadhyay Centre of Excellence for Organic Farming at Hisar. The state declared itself completely Open Defecation Free and kerosene-free on the 51st anniversary of its formation day.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of the state on the 62nd foundation day of the state. The Chief Minister will be starting a two-month-long ‘ Madhya Pradesh Vikas Yatra’ to mark the day. He will also announce new development programmes of the state.

In Karnataka, Rajyautsav will be celebrated by awarding 62 people, including historian Ramachandra Guha, playback singer KJ Yesudas, writer Vaidehi and hockey player VR Raghunath. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will give away the awards in Bengaluru today.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App