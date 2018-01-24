Live Updates: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in J&K’s Shopian district

Security forces combating the militants in Shopian. (Photo: ANI) Security forces combating the militants in Shopian. (Photo: ANI)

An encounter was underway between security forces and suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. The security forces have launched cordon and search operations in the area. Additional troops have been sent in as reinforcements for the operation. The Shopian encounter comes at a time when the number of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side along the LoC has already reached 134 according to the Ministry of Defence data. The month of January is likely witness the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last 14 years. A total of 860 ceasefire violations were recorded in 2017.

(With inputs from ANI; more Details awaited)

