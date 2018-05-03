LIVE UPDATES: At least 72 people killed in deadly dust storm; Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan badly affected

Rajasthan: 27 killed, several injured as dust storm, thunder showers wreak havoc.

Rajasthan Chief Minister vasundhara Raje tweeted this morning, “Have directed Ministers and concerned officials to affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation. The Govt. stands firmly with its people in this time.”

In the wake of the disaster, Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot has cancelled his birthday celebrations at his official residence in Jaipur. “We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy… I cancel all celebrations at my residence today. Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by organisers,” he said. According to Gehlot, over a 100 people have been injured in the dust storm.