LIVE UPDATES: At least 72 people killed in deadly dust storm; Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan badly affected

At least 72 people have been killed and more than 130 injured in the deadly dust storm which hit several parts of western and northern India on Wednesday. While as many as 45 people have died and at least 38 injured in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, the toll in Rajasthan due to high-intensity squall and thundershowers has gone up to 27 till now. Nearly 100 have been injured in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Karnataka today, also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. Also Read | Rajasthan: 27 killed, nearly 100 injured as dust storm, thunder showers wreak havoc
Highlights
Dholpur, Alwar and Bharatpur more affected in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, the districts of Dholpur, Alwar and Bharatpur were among those affected. Two of those killed in Dholpur were from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 100 were injured in the disaster. 20 were injured in Alwar, 32 in Bharatpur and 50 in Dholpur, respectively.
Dust storm claims at least 156 animals' lives in Uttar Pradesh
At least 156 animals have also died due to the calamity in Uttar Pradesh. "We have sought a detailed report from the affected districts," the Relief Commissioner said.
Number of deaths in different districts of Uttar Pradesh
Other districts affected were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao. Three persons died in Bijnor, two in Saharanpur and one each in Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Raebareli and Unnao districts.
At least 72 killed in deadly dust storm: PM Modi expresses condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Karnataka today, also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. 'Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected,' he tweeted.
Light rainfall occurred in many places over Chhattisgarh, few places over Vidarbha and isolated places in West Madhya Pradesh.
A detailed report of the disaster is awaited even as relief and rescue teams have been pressed into service to clear debris and restore power supply, Hemant Kumar Gera said.
"A few are undergoing primary treatment while others were discharged. One critical patient from Dholpur was referred to Jaipur," Hemant Kumar said.
In Rajasthan, the districts of Dholpur, Alwar and Bharatpur were among those affected. Two of those killed in Dholpur were from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 100 were injured in the disaster. 20 were injured in Alwar, 32 in Bharatpur and 50 in Dholpur, respectively.
Hemant Kumar Gera,Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief in Jaipur said, "So far, 27 people have died due to the disaster, including 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in Dholpur and 5 in Alwar. The squall was reported mainly in three districts."
"Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar has spoken to Commissioner Agra division and directed him that relief be distributed by the evening and senior officers visit the injured in hospitals," PTI quoted Principal Secretary, Information, Avanish Awasthi as saying.
A number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted as the severe dust storm swept Agra division.
At least 156 animals have also died due to the calamity in Uttar Pradesh. "We have sought a detailed report from the affected districts," the Relief Commissioner said.
"As per figures received till noon, 45 people were killed and 38 injured in the dust storm in different parts of the state," PTI quoted Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar as saying.
Other districts affected were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao. Three persons died in Bijnor, two in Saharanpur and one each in Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Raebareli and Unnao districts.
Uttar Pradesh's Agra district has been worst hit by the dust storm, accounting for 36 deaths. Here is the list of how many people have died in which part of the state.
“So far, 27 people have died due to the disaster, including 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in Dholpur and 5 in Alwar. The squall was reported mainly in three districts,” Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief, Hemant Kumar Gera was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that contigency funds have been released to the respective district administration.
Taking a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath, who is scheduled to be in Karnataka today to campaign for the BJP, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the UP CM was busy electioneering elsewhere when a dust storm has killed so many people in his state.
While in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her condolences to the families affected and directed authorities to extend aid to the victims. The government has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those with 60 per cent injuries and Rs 60,000 to people with 40 to 50 per cent injuries. Several houses and electricity polls collapsed and trees were uprooted in the Matysya region.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers to personally monitor the relief work and provide medical aid to the affected people. Adityanath has also warned the officers that no laxity will be tolerated in the case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Karnataka today, also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. 'Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected,' he tweeted.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. At least 72 people have been killed and more than 130 injured in the deadly dust storm which hit several parts of western and northern India on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been badly affected. Follow to get the latest updates.