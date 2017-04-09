Live updates: Voting for by-elections underway in Srinagar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh

Voting underway in Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: ANI) Voting underway in Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: ANI)

Voting is currently underway in nine assembly constituencies and a parliamentary constituency on Sunday. Among the high profile seats include Delhi’s Rajouri Garden and Jammu-Kashmir’s Srinagar.

LIVE UPDATES:

8.10 am: The Aam Aadmi Party will be looking to consolidate Rajouri Garden as the over 1.5 lakh electorate goes to polls today. The party’s Harjeet Singh will be hoping to win against BJP-SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The bypoll was necessitated after AAP’s Jarnail Singh vacated the seat to contest in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections.

8.00 am: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar as separatists called for a boycott of the by-election. The bypoll was necessitated as former PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra resigned in protest last year against the allege police excess at the height of the Kashmir unrest. National Conference leader and former J-K chief minister, Farooq Abdullah is fighting PDP’s candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan in a virtual straight contest. All the polling stations have been declared hyper-sensitive by the Election Commission.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd