AIADMK crisis live updates: Governor Vidyasagar Rao to meet Sasikala in Chennai

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam. (file photo) AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam. (file photo)

With Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O Pannerselvam revolting against Sasikala Natarajan, the AIADMK general secretary is pulling all stops to keep the party flock intact ahead of highly anticipated floor test in the state assembly. Most of the party MLAs who pledged their alliance to Sasikala have been moved to five-star hotels and farmhouses. Sasikala described Panneerselvam’s rebellion as a “betrayal” and called him a “liar”. She also accused him of colluding with DMK working president, M K Stalin to “destroy” the party.

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, however, may take the matter to its logical end when he arrives in Chennai on Thursday afternoon. He will be arriving at Raj Bhawan at 3.30 pm, and is expected to meet Sasikala and the 131 party MLAs supporting her. The party plunged into crisis when OPS claimed he was forced to resign from the CM post, and accused Sasikala of trying to seize power despite former chief minister Jayalalithaa asking him to succeed her. ““When she was in the hospital I asked her, she (Jayalalithaa) asked me to take over as CM. I never wanted to be CM, they made me CM, then why insult me,” he said.

LIVE UPDATES:

10.25 am: Speaking to news agency ANI, Swamy adds: “The Governor’s (Vidyasagar Rao) behaviour is deplorable. Congress is not attacking him, maybe he is influenced by them.”

10.15 am: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy accuses Vidyasagar Rao of running away from the crisis: “He (Vidyasagar Rao) ran away to Delhi, then went to Mumbai. Yes he is also Governor of Maharashtra but crisis was in Tamil Nadu.”

10.10 am: Governor Vidyasagar Rao is expected to meet AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan and party MLAs at 3.30 pm at Raj Bhawan.

10.00 am: Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will be heading to Chennai at 1.30 pm.

