AIADMK crisis live updates: Two more MPs desert Sasikala to join Pannerselvam camp

In a further setback for AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, three more party MPs joined the Pannerselvam camp on Sunday. With Senguttuvan of Vellore, Jayasingh of Tuticorin and Perambalur MP, R P Marutharaja switching sides, the caretaker chief minister currently now has the support of eight of the 50 AIADMK MPs. The Pannerselvam camp expects at least 25 per cent of the party MLAs to join them by Tuesday. At the moment, six MLAs have backed Pannerselvam including Tamil Nadu education minister M Pandiarajan, who became the first minister to desert Sasikala.

Among the other leaders with Panneerselvam are party presidium chairman C Madhusudhanan, who joined him on Friday; veteran leader C Ponnaiyan, who dropped in at the caretaker CM’s residence on Greenways Road on Saturday; and Natham Viswanathan, former power minister who had a fallout with Jayalalithaa and who is under the EC radar for his alleged proximity to Parasmal Lodha, a businessman accused of money laundering.

AIADMK MPs B.Senguttuvan and J.Jeyasingh extend support to #OPanneerselvam; reach his residence to meet him pic.twitter.com/x4Np8wTd1O — ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017

11.00 am: To wrap up yesterday, Sasikala said that her patience has been wearing thin and the AIADMK cadre would “protest in a different way” as Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao is yet to make up his mind on resolving the political crisis that has enveloped the state.

Later, she said, the delay in the Governor’s decision was giving rise to speculation that it was all “a ploy to split the party”. “We have waited so far for the Governor’s reply but from tomorrow, we will protest in a different way,” she said.

