AAP vs Delhi Chief Secretary LIVE updates: Delhi Police question Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor, hunt for Amantullah

A day after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash lodged an FIR against AAP MLAs for allegedly assaulting him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, the Delhi Police detained Kejriwal’s advisor V K Jain for questioning and released him three hours later.
Police sources said that Jain was detained from his Maharani Bagh residence and taken to Civil Lines police station at 8 am. “We have detained him for questioning,” a police officer said. Chief Secretary Prakash, in his complaint, had claimed that Jain was the one who had called him to attend a meeting at the CM’s residence.
Officials of the Delhi Police said that they have already arrested MLA Prakash Jarwal from Defence Colony last night and he will be produced in court Wednesday afternoon. Police said a hunt is on to nab other MLAs including Amantullah who is named in the FIR.
The Delhi Chief Minister has not yet reacted to all that has happened in the last 36 hours. This morning, he refused to answer questions.
Delhi LG Anil Baijal will today meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprise him of the developments in the alleged assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Rajanth had sought a report on what exactly happened at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence late Monday night, and the developments that followed.
Senior AAP leaders led by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh will address a press conference at noon today. We'll get you updates on what happens there.
A delegation of Congress leaders led by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken will meet Delhi L-G Anil Baijal following the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit will also be present.
VK Jain is currently inside the Civil Lines police station and is being questioned by additional DCP (north) Harendra K Singh.