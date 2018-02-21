AAP vs Delhi Chief Secretary LIVE updates: Delhi Police question Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor, hunt for Amantullah

Delhi IAS officers leave after meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence over the alleged manhandling of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs.Express Photo by Anil Sharma Delhi IAS officers leave after meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence over the alleged manhandling of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs.Express Photo by Anil Sharma

A day after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash lodged an FIR against AAP MLAs for allegedly assaulting him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, the Delhi Police detained Kejriwal’s advisor V K Jain for questioning and released him three hours later.

Police sources said that Jain was detained from his Maharani Bagh residence and taken to Civil Lines police station at 8 am. “We have detained him for questioning,” a police officer said. Chief Secretary Prakash, in his complaint, had claimed that Jain was the one who had called him to attend a meeting at the CM’s residence.

Officials of the Delhi Police said that they have already arrested MLA Prakash Jarwal from Defence Colony last night and he will be produced in court Wednesday afternoon. Police said a hunt is on to nab other MLAs including Amantullah who is named in the FIR.

