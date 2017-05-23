PM Modi in Gujarat highlights: India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa, says PM at AfDB group meet

PM Narendra Modi speaking at ADBG meeting in Gujarat. ANI photo PM Narendra Modi speaking at ADBG meeting in Gujarat. ANI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering at opening ceremony of the annual meeting of African Development Bank Group in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his home state where he inaugurated various developmental projects on the first day.

This is PM Modi’s third visit to Gujarat after BJP’s victory in 2014 General Elections. The Assembly Elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held later this year.

Here are the LIVE updates:

10:45 am: By next year, no village in India will be without electricity. India must be an engine of growth and an example in climate friendly development: Modi

10:42 am: We have made unprecedented increase in capital investment in infra covering railways, highways, power and gas pipeline: PM Modi

10:38 am: Our challenges also include ensuring our rural communities have access to finance, building infrastructure: PM

10:34 am: Many of the challenges we face are the same, uplifting our farmers and the poor and empowering women: PM Modi

10:30 am: Africa and India trade has multiplied in the last 15 yrs and doubled in the last 5 years to US$ 72 billion in 2014-15: PM

10:24 am: India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa- PM

10:19 am: India’s partnership with Africa is based on a model of cooperation which is responsive to needs of African countries, it is demand driven: ANI quotes PM Modi

10: 17 am: India has had strong ties with Africa for centuries, says PM

10:15 am: Over decades our ties have become stronger. After assuming office in 2014, we made Africa top priority for India’s foreign, economic policy – PM Modi

