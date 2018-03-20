LIVE: No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today, Mumbai rail roko andolan disrupts central railway, and more — top news of the day

TDP members demand special status for Andhra Pradesh outside Parliament on Monday. Congress’s Renuka Chaudhary also seen supporting their demands. (Express Photo) TDP members demand special status for Andhra Pradesh outside Parliament on Monday. Congress’s Renuka Chaudhary also seen supporting their demands. (Express Photo)

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday over disruptions, the three no-confidence motions against the BJP-led government are likely to be moved in the House today. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress, which announced their decision to file the no-trust motions last week, need the support of at least 50 MPs for it to be considered. The two regional parties from Andhra Pradesh have been at loggerheads with the Centre over granting special status for the state.

In Mumbai, at least 500 students stalled railways services in Mumbai this morning, demanding permanent jobs in the Railways. Their rail roko, which began at 7 am, was staged between Matunga and Dadar stations on the Central Railway (CR) line. According to officials, trains between Kurla and Dadar stations have been suspended. A few protesters have been reportedly injured after police resorted to lathicharge.

Students, demanding permanent jobs in the Railways, stage rail roko in Mumbai on Tuesday (Express Photo) Students, demanding permanent jobs in the Railways, stage rail roko in Mumbai on Tuesday (Express Photo)

Here are LIVE Updates of latest stories as they unfold through the day

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd