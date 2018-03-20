LIVE: No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today, Mumbai rail roko andolan disrupts central railway, and more — top news of the day

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday over disruptions, the three no-confidence motions against the BJP-led government are likely to be moved in the House today. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress, which announced their decision to file the no-trust motions last week, need the support of at least 50 MPs for it to be considered. The two regional parties from Andhra Pradesh have been at loggerheads with the Centre over granting special status for the state.
In Mumbai, at least 500 students stalled railways services in Mumbai this morning, demanding permanent jobs in the Railways. Their rail roko, which began at 7 am, was staged between Matunga and Dadar stations on the Central Railway (CR) line. According to officials, trains between Kurla and Dadar stations have been suspended. A few protesters have been reportedly injured after police resorted to lathicharge.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha this morning, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed the death of 39 Indians abducted in Iraq in 2014, and held hostage by Islamic State terrorists. She said 39 bodies were exhumed in Mosul, which matched the DNAs of the 39 Indians. The mortal remains have been sent to Baghdad. MoS External Affairs General VK Singh will go the Iraq and bring back the bodies.
While reports suggested Janhvi Kapoor and Priya Prakash Varrier were being considered for the role, the makers of Simmba on Tuesday announced that it is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who will play the female lead in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Sara will share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the cop drama, which will hit the screens on December 28, 2018. Read: Simmba: Sara Ali Khan confirmed as the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh
Dinesh Karthik played an incredible innings of 29 runs off just 8 balls to help India win the Nidahas Trophy. He talks about t he last-ball six, his celebrations and Abhishek Nayar, the former cricketer who helped him modify his game and make a comeback to the Indian cricket team. Read the full interview here
Sidelined AIADMK leader Sasikala Natarajan has applied for 15-day parole after the death of her husband Natarajan Maruthappa last night. Sasikala is lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case. Her husband, who was being treated at Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital in Chennai, died of multiple organ failures at 1.35 am.
Days after he revealed he was suffering from a Neuroendocrine Tumour, actor Irrfan Khan shared some inspirational words on his Instagram profile this morning. Quoting a Rainer Maria Rilke poem, Khan hinted at his faith in the Almighty as he battles his rare disease. Here's what he said.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in northern Karnataka today, as part of his campaign for the Assembly elections expected as early as April this year. Rahul will inaugurate the Rajiv Gandhi Political Institute in Udupi a little before 1 pm following which he will hold a corner meeting at Padubidri. At 3 pm, he will be at Mulki, in Dakshina Kannada where he will meet with party workers. He will also stop at Jyothi Circle in Mangalore, before addressing a public rally at Nehru Maidan.