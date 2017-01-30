Indian economy not in good shape, say Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram

Former PM Manmohan Singh and Ex Finance Minister P Chidambaram address the media in Delhi. Former PM Manmohan Singh and Ex Finance Minister P Chidambaram address the media in Delhi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the finance minister of his cabinet P Chidambaram on Monday addressed a joint press conference, two days ahead of the union budget.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Singh and Chidambaram, helped industrialist Vijay Mallya get huge loans for bailing out the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Citing letters allegedly written by Mallya to both Singh and Chidambaram, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi come clean on the issue.

#Manmohan Singh presents Congress document on state of Indian economy.

Indian economy not in good shape: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/mVikBAmaYD — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

#Indian economy not in good shape: Manmohan Singh

#I wish the NDA good luck. Nothing good about current state of economy: Chidambaram

#Ask yourself where are the job. You will not get a satisfying answer: Chidambaram

#The document released candidly, truthfully assesses the state of India’s economy, supported by hard research, data: Chidambaram

#There are no jobs, capital formation is declining, credit growth is the lowest in several decades: Chidambaram

#Yet if Government presents tomorrow a rosy picture of the economy, people of India are entitled to question that: Chidambaram

#Every govt must be optimistic, but optimism must stem from a realistic assessment of the situation: Chidambaram

#NDA Govt tends to believe exaggerated version of economy, this research document is closer to truth than what Govt will say tomorrow: Chidambaram

#What I did was with full satisfaction of mine that we were not doing anything against law of the land:Manmohan Singh on BJP allegations

#It was a normal routine transaction and therefore the letter thats being talked about is nothing but an ordinary piece of letter: Manmohan Singh

