Live grenade found in Mathura, defused

A live hand grenade was found on Friday near the Army oil reserve depot on the Delhi-Agra highway in Mathura and safely defused later, police said.

Information was received that a bomb like substance was found near the Jyoti hospital on the highway, which is a few hundred meters away from the old Army oil depot following which SSP Ashok Kumar Singh along with the bomb squad rushed to the spot, police spokesperson said.

The area was cordoned off and the grenade was brought for further examining by the the bomb detection and disposal squad. It was later defused at a secluded place by the bomb squad officials, Singh said.

He said the grenade was without the safety pin and could have exploded anytime which was dangerous considering there is a military area nearby. The grenade was 36 millimetres in size and this kind is generally used by forces such as the Army and the PAC, the spokesperson said.

Investigation is underway to find out from where and how the grenade was found there, the SSP said.

