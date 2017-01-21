Litigant cannot have any role in appointment of judges: Ram Jethmalani

Asked about the system for appointment of judges, Jethmalani said good judges should be appointed after proper examination of their merit and prescribed qualification. Asked about the system for appointment of judges, Jethmalani said good judges should be appointed after proper examination of their merit and prescribed qualification.

Stating that “a litigant cannot have any role in the appointment of judges,” senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Saturday favoured collegium system for “protection” of judges from corrupt politicians. “A litigant can’t have any role in appointment. The government is the biggest litigant against whom the poor has to fight. The poor require a completely impartial, learned and non-prejudiced judge,” Jethmalani told PTI on the sidelines of 4th student parliament at G H Raisoni auditorium.

“You may consult the government… But there should be no final voice or effective participation of the government in the judges appointment process,” he said.

“They (judges) should be protected from corrupt politicians and the government should make no effort to disturb judiciary and influence their decision,” said Jethmalani.

Asked about the system for appointment of judges, he said good judges should be appointed after proper examination of their merit and prescribed qualification.

When asked about his assessment of the present government and demonetisation, the prominent lawyer, said, “Demonetisation is not bad. It has been tried in other countries and has met with partial success. But the exercise to coverup fraud is wrong,” pointed out the former law minister.

Asked about his views on reservations, Jethmalani said, “Reservation should be there and if there is a demand to scrap it, it should be done with consent of all the stakeholders.”