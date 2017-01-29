Lit fests as important as investment summits: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javedkar (File Photo) Union HRD minister Prakash Javedkar (File Photo)

LITERARY AND cultural festivals are “major investments”, and are are as important as industrial investment summits, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the first Brahmaputra Literary Festival here, Javadekar said, “There should be literary and cultural summits and festivals on the lines of investment summits we hold in different states.”

Watch what else is making news:

The three-day literary festival is organised jointly by the National Book Trust and the Assam government. Underlining the importance of a campaign to boost the reading habit among people, Javadekar said reading of all kinds — be it on print, audio, or e-books — must be encouraged. He called libraries the “pride of a nation” and urged that they should be a “part of our lives and set up in every part of the country”.

“Since ancient times, India has had a rich tradition of libraries in Nalanda, Takshila and Vikramshila, and history has been witness to the fact that invaders have always attacked and vandalised libraries first,” he said. Javadekar also said that the BJP-led government in Assam is committed to uphold freedom of expression, thought and writing, as these constitute the “very essence of democracy”. He recalled the “dark days of Emergency”, and said that the BJP-led government “values freedom of speech, thoughts and writings, as we believe these will take the nation forward”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd