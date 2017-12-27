Here is a list of security personnel martyred in J&K

Soldiers take position during the Budgam encounter on Thursday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Soldiers take position during the Budgam encounter on Thursday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Reacting to reports on the significant rise in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, police chief S P Vaid on Monday assured that terror activities had declined sharply in the state as compared to the previous years and the situation was getting better with each passing day. However, a report in PTI said 117 youths across the Kashmir region have joined militant groups till November 30, 2017. “It (the high number of youth joining militancy) is not based on facts. Militancy is not increasing and the reality is that the situation is fast returning to normal (in Kashmir),” PTI quoted Vaid as saying.

Apart from insurgency due to home-grown militant groups, series of infiltrations and cross-border firing has also adversely affected the harmony in the state. The Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed 820 ceasefire violations in 2017, claiming the lives of 14 soldiers. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), J&K witnessed over 60 deaths in 2017, the highest since 2010.

Here is a list of security personnel who lost their lives serving their duty in 2017:

Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, 32 of Maharashtra (was killed during cross-border firing by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Keri sector of Rajouri district along the Line of Control)

Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, 34 (was killed during cross border firing by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Keri sector of Rajouri district along the Line of Control)

Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh, 30 of Punjab (was killed during cross border firing by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Keri sector of Rajouri district along the Line of Control)

Sepoy Pargat Singh, 30 (was killed during cross border firing by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Keri sector of Rajouri district along the Line of Control)

Sepoy Mandeep Singh of Chahal Khurd in Gurdaspur district (was killed while preventing an infiltration bid in the remote Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district)

Constable Tapa Mondal (was killed when Pakistani Rangers fired at a patrol party in J&K Samba district)

Police constable Zahir Abbas (Bandipora encounter)

Sub-inspector Imran Tak, police officer (was killed by militants in a shootout at Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar)

SPO Haleem Gujjar (The officer was shot by terrorists at his residence in Gutroo village of Tral area)

BSF constable Mohammad Ramzan Parray (The officer was dragged out of his home and shot dead by militants)

Sergeant K Milind Kishor, 33 (Hajin encounter)

Corporal Nilesh Kumar Nayan, 31 (Hajin encounter)

Police head constable named Ashiq Hussain (was shot dead by militants in Awantipora)

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Parveshar Yadav (SSB jawan killed in Banihal)

Sepoy Rajesh Khatri (was killed by Pakistan army during patrol in Keran sector)

Imtiyaz Ahmad of Palpora, police officer (was killed by militants near Rajnath Singh meet venue)

BSF officer Kamaljit Singh, 50 (martyred in an attack from across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district)

Kishan Lal, police officer (was killed after militants attacked a bus of security personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway)

ASI Abdul Rashid (was shot dead by militants in Anantnag district)

CRPF constable Jaswant Singh (Pulwama attack)

CRPF head constable Dhanawade Ravindra Baban (Pulwama attack)

Constable Imtiyaz Ahmad (Pulwama attack)

SPO Md Y Hajam (Pulwama attack)

Rafiq A Hajam (Pulwama attack)

Orderly A Singh (Pulwama encounter)

Sepoy Gawai Sumedh Waman (Shopian encounter)

Sepoy Ilayaraja P (Shopian encounter)

Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar, 42 of Madhya Pradesh (Shopian encounter)

Martyred soldier Pawan Singh Sugra (was killed in Pakistan firing on LoC)

Major Kamlesh Pandey of 62 Rashtriya Rifles (was killed after militants opened fire on an Army patrol)

Sepoy Tanzin Chhultim of 62 Rashtriya Rifles (was killed after militants opened fire on an Army patrol)

Army Jawan Jayadrath Singh (was killed in firing by Pakistani army)

Sepoy Jaspreet Singh (was killed during unprovoked firing by Pakistan at LOC in Nowshera)

Sub inspector Sahib Shukla, CRPF officer (was killed after militants attacked a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk)

Naik Sandip Jadhav of 15 Maratha Light Infantry (was killed in an attack by a team of Pakistani Special Forces)

Police officer Feroz Ahmad Dar (was killed in a militant attack at Achabal in south Kashmir)

Police constable Shariq Ahmed of Budgam (was killed in a militant attack at Achabal in south Kashmir)

Police constable Tasveer Ahmed of Budgam (was killed in a militant attack at Achabal in south Kashmir)

Police constable Sharaz Ahmed of Achabal (was killed in a militant attack at Achabal in south Kashmir)

Police constable Mohammed Asif of Anantnag (was killed in a militant attack at Achabal in south Kashmir)

Police constable Sabzar Ahmed of Anantnag (was killed in a militant attack at Achabal in south Kashmir)

Police constable Shabir Ahmad Dar (was shot dead by militants at his residence in Bogund village of Pulwama district)

Police constable Sajjad Ahmad (was killed in an attack by militants on a police patrol at Hyderpora in Srinagar)

Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz (The officer was killed by militants after being abducted from a wedding ceremony at Shopian)

Assistant Sub Inspector Bashir Ahmad of Qazipora Kulgam (was killed after militants targeted a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in the south Kashmir district of Kulgam)

Constable (selection grade) Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Lokripora Kulgam (was killed after militants targeted a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in the south Kashmir district of Kulgam)

Constable Mohammed Qasim of Awoora Lolab (was killed after militants targeted a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in the south Kashmir district of Kulgam)

Constable Muzaffar Ahmad of Yarkushipora Kulgam (was killed after militants targeted a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in the south Kashmir district of Kulgam)

Constable Zahoor Ahmad of Zakoora Srinagar (was killed after militants targeted a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in the south Kashmir district of Kulgam)

Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of 22 Sikh Battalion (Pakistan border action team killed and beheaded their bodies in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir)

Head Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF 200 Battalion (Pakistan border action team killed and beheaded their bodies in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir)

Head Constable Bassappa, CRPF officer (was killed when militants attacked a convoy of the paramilitary force along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway)

Sepoy Deepak Jaganath (was killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gulpur area along the Line of Control in Poonch district)

J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel Manzoor Ahmad Naik (Tral encounter)

M J Sreejith of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (Shopian ambush)

Lance Naik Ghulam Mohiuddin Rather from Bijbehara (Shopian ambush)

Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar from Rajasthan (Shopian ambush)

Major Satish Dahiya (Handwara encounter)

Patrolman Dharmendra Kumar from Nainital (Hajin encounter)

Rifleman Ravi Kumar from Samba in J&K (Hajin encounter)

Grenadier Astosh Kumar from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh (Hajin encounter)

Major S Dahiya (Kralgund encounter)

Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadoria (martyred in a gun-battle with terrorists in Kulgam district)

Lance Naik Raghuvir Singh (martyred in a gun-battle with terrorists in Kulgam district)

