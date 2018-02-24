Here’s the list of Canadian operatives handed by Punjab CM to Justin Trudeau

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh handed a list of nine alleged Canada-based Khalistani operatives to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh handed a list of nine alleged Canada-based Khalistani operatives to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s list of nine alleged Canada-based Khalistani operatives submitted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday includes six alleged members of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), and three linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

The alleged ISYF activists included in the list Gurjeet Singh Cheema, Gurpreet Singh, Gurjinder Singh Pannu, KCF activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Malkeet Singh. The other four have not been booked by the police and their involvement has come to the fore through intelligence inputs, sources in the Punjab government said.

Nijjar, who belongs to Phillaur is settled in Surrey in Canada, is wanted in Ludhiana’s Shingar cinema blast that killed six people. Indian government had already alerted Canada in May 2016 about his anti-Indian activities. Punjab Intelligence agencies had stated that Nijjar, who had taken over operations of KTF was instigating Sikh youths to carry out terror attacks in Punjab. State’s intelligence agencies have been claiming that Nijjar was planning to arrange weapons from Pakistan but was unable to do so after Pathankot airbase terror attack on January 2, 2016. He also allegedly sourced 1000 Canadian Dollars from Canada in 2014 for raising terror module and purchasing weapons, trained four Sikh youth in AK-47 and sniper rifles firing in Mission Hills (BC) in December 2015. Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, (already arrested by Punjab police) one of the youths was sent from Canada to India for targeted killing in 2016. His aide is also on the list but not been booked yet.

Cheema, a resident of Gurdaspur is based in Brampton, visited Punjab in March/April 2017 and allegedly operationalized the terror module to carry out targeted killings. He is accused of transferring Rs 75,000 to module members, arranging a militant hardware consignment from across the border (Pakistan) and sourcing local made weapons from Gwalior for the module. His another aide is also on the list, who maintains regular contact with Pakistan based Wadhawa Singh, BKI chief.

Gurpreet Singh, accused of raising ISYF module allegedly transferred Rs 1,00,972 to the module besides arranging local made weapons. Pannu, from Tarn Taran, based in Hamilton, allegedly transferred Rs 3,70,836 to module members Gurpreet Peet for purchasing weapons. Malkeet Singh from, Amritsar, now based in Surrey allegedly sourced local made weapons from UP in 2014 for operationalizing module members for carrying out targeted killings.

Another one, whose name is being withheld is a frequent visitor to Pakistan, remains in touch with Pak based Ranjeet Singh Neeta, Chief of KZF backed by ISI. He raised funds on Baisakhi Parade in Surrey BC, part of which has been raised for terrorist attack in India.

Another accused held meetings with Jagtar alias Jaggi Johal in August 2016 for carrying out deliberations on targeted killings in Punjab.

