Liquor worth Rs 20 lakh seized in UP, inter-state gang held

The UP Police has arrested four persons and seized 290 cartons of liquor, worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession on Khatima-Panipat highway in Muzaffarnagar. SP (Rural) Vinit Bhatnagar told reporters that police intercepted two vehicles including a truck at Lalukheri check post last evening.

Both the vehicles were having fake registration numbers and 290 cartons of liquor were recovered from them during the checking. Four people identified as Manjit, Vinit Kumar, Kartik and Manjit Singh have been arrested in this connection. Police said this was an inter-state gang which used to supply the liquor from Haryana in Uttar Pradesh. Further investigations in the case are underway.

The state is gearing up for a crackdown on liquor shops along highways. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that the state will soon have a new excise policy under which liquor shops will not be allowed along highways, near educational institutions, religious places and in densely populated areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now