Avoid liquor and violence in lyrics plz: Punjab cops to singers

The groovy, foot tapping Punjabi numbers that keep emerging as chart-busters have caught the attention of the Punjab Police as liquor, drugs and violence often feature in the lyrics. Worried that songs glorifying liquor and violence may have an adverse effect on the impressionable minds of youngsters, men in khaki are now knocking at crooners’ doors asking them to sing a different tune.

As part of a campaign to save youth from moving towards illegal activities, Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora has directed all district SSPs to meet singers living in their areas and appeal about avoiding singing objectionable lyrics, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We are telling singers that they should understand their social responsibility. As liquor, arms and ammunition are glorified in songs these days, many people, especially the youth, tend to follow them and indulge in criminal activities,” Batala SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said. We are asking them not to glamourise liquor, weapons or gangsters in their songs or videos, he added.

SSP Ghuman met a famous Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa in Batala and sought his support to ensure that songs replete with references to weapons and drugs are not churned out. Bawa, on his Facebook page, praised the initiative of Punjab Police and hoped that offensive lyrics do not find place in Punjabi songs in future.

Another noted Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi of ‘Dil le gayee Kudi Gujarat di’ fame also appreciated the initiative. “I have been raising voice against objectionable lyrics for the last 10 years. Such effort should have been made earlier to save our youth,” Jassi said.

