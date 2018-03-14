Liquor vends: Supreme Court extends its February 23 order to toddy shops

On December 15, 2016, the apex court had banned sale of liquor within 500 m of highways. On December 15, 2016, the apex court had banned sale of liquor within 500 m of highways.

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday said its February 23 order, allowing state governments to decide on permitting liquor vends in areas covered by local self-governing bodies and statutory development authorities, will extend to toddy shops too.

The order came from a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra while hearing petitions by toddy workers from Kerala.

On December 15, 2016, the apex court had banned sale of liquor within 500 m of highways. But on February 23, it relaxed this order by allowing state governments to decide whether or not to allow liquor vends in areas covered by local self-governing bodies and statutory development authorities.

