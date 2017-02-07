Two held in Delhi for trying to smuggle liquor to poll-bound UP

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illegal liquor from Delhi to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Police said they suspect the liquor was being transported to the neighbouring state in view of the upcoming assembly elections, they said.

The Eicher tempo, containing 614 cartons of liquor, has been impounded, and driver Ramesh Yadav and helper Sarwan Kumar arrested on the intervening night of February 6-7, they said.

Several teams had been constituted and barricades erected near Singhu border area. The team stopped the vehicle. Upon checking, more than 30,000 quarters of illicit alcohol were found.

The accused were being interrogated to ascertain the source of the liquor.