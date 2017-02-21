Bihar: 350 cartons of liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore seized in Muzaffarpur

The police has seized 350 cartons of liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore and arrested three persons in this connection in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. (Representational Image) The police has seized 350 cartons of liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore and arrested three persons in this connection in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. (Representational Image)

The police has seized 350 cartons of liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore and arrested three persons in this connection in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Acting on a tip off, a Special Task Force (STF) team thoroughly checked a truck at a place under the jurisdiction of Ahiyapur police station in the district and seized 350 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) being brought under the garb of poultry feed last night, Ahiyapur police station, Station House Officer (SHO), Vijay Kumar said.

The police team arrested three persons including truck driver Farookh, cleaner Talim both residents of Nuh district of Haryana and Sanjan Kumar, a resident of Bihar, Kumar said.

All the liquor bottles seized had the sticker of supply only within Haryana, he added.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on illegal trade of liquor from far off places like Haryana after imposition of prohibition in Bihar, the police and Excise department officials are keeping a strict watch on inflow of smuggled liquor into the state.