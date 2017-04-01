Liquor shops, bars on highways closed in Puducherry

The Puducherry government on Saturday closed around 170 liquor shops and bars situated along the national and state highways in the Union Territory, in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam told reporters in Puducherry that the administration implemented the Apex court order even though it would suffer revenue loss to the tune of Rs 60 crores.

As many as 170 liquor shops and bars situated on the national and state highways were closed in line with the directives of the Apex court, Excise department sources said.

The Apex Court had on December 15, 2016, ordered a ban on all liquor shops on national as well as state highways across the country and made it clear that licenses of existing shops will not be renewed after March 31, this year.

