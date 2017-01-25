Liquor distribution slips to ‘lure’ voters seized in poll-bound Punjab

Liquor distribution slips to “lure” voters in Punjab for the high-stakes assembly elections were recovered from two wine shops, the first of its kind seizure after the model code of conduct came into force, an excise official said today. A team of excise sleuths led by an additional excise and taxation commissioner of Punjab Kumar Saurabh conducted raid at the two wine shops at Bhattian and Mand Jharaudi villages in Samrala assembly constituency, the state excise department official said.

He said eight bundles of liquor distributions slips and a stamp were recovered during the raids which were conducted while acting on a tip-off. With one bundle containing 90-100 distribution slips, these slips were likely to be used for the distribution of alcohol during the assembly polls, official said.

Slips mentioned ‘two bottle Royal Arm’, ‘two bottle McD Rum’, ‘One bottle Hamira’ and ‘one C/S McD Rum’, he said. The excise sleuths also seized old stock of Indian Made Foreign Liquor including 162 bottles, 10 pints and 272 quarters of high end brands from these shops, he said.

A two-member team of excise sleuths was formed to probe the matter. The team would investigate the involvement of any political party or candidate for getting liquor distribution slips printed for distribution, the official said, adding that the records of these two wine shops would also be inspected.

Meanwhile, a total of 4.38 lakh litres of liquor and 72,353 kgs of lahan (illicit liquor) worth Rs 1.73 crore have been seized from several places in Punjab by state police and excise department after the model code of conduct came into effect.

Notably, in the past, various political parties had expressed concern over the misuse of drugs, liquor and cash to influence voters during Punjab assembly polls.