Liquor consignment worth Rs 10 lakh seized, four held

A liquor consignment worth Rs 10 lakh was seized on Sunday from a tourist bus and four smugglers held in this connection in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, an Excise official said.

Acting on a tip off, an excise team intercepted a tourist bus bearing Haryana registration number from Chandni Chowk area under Sadar police station of the district and seized a consignment of liquor hidden in the luxury bus which has been seized, Excise Superintendent Deenbandhu said.

Four smugglers, identified as Viswanath Bhagat (Madhubani, Bihar), Munna Lal (Rohtak, Haryana), Sushil Kumar (Rohtak, Haryana) and Deepak Sharma (Rohtak, Haryana), all travelling with liquor in the tourist bus, have been arrested under the stringent provisions of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, he said.

The liquor was being smuggled in to woo voters during municipal polls, Deepbandhu said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now