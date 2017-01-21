Bihar liquor case: Court asks juvenile to impart tuition to Dalits

The under-18, whose name was not given, was convicted for illegally running a country liquor manufacturing unit despite total prohibition in Bihar since April last year. The under-18, whose name was not given, was convicted for illegally running a country liquor manufacturing unit despite total prohibition in Bihar since April last year.

A juvenile court on Saturday directed an underage youth, caught for running liquor trade, to impart tuition to students in a Dalit area and then serve patients in a hospital in Sheikhpura district. A three-member juvenile court, headed by Judicial Magistrate Jigar Sah, ordered the minor to give tuition to poor students in the Dalit area for three months.

Watch What Else is Making News



After this period, the youth was directed to render services in physiotherapy ward of Sadar hospital.

The under-18, whose name was not given, was convicted for illegally running a country liquor manufacturing unit despite total prohibition in the state since April last year.

Additional Public Prosecutor A K Dubey said police had recently busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit under Ariyari police station of the district and during investigation came across the unit run by the juvenile convict.