Mohali: 25 hotels, 50 banquet halls told not to serve liquor

The Mohali Excise Department on Saturday issued notices to 25 hotels and 50 banquet halls in the district prohibiting them from serving liquor starting Saturday. The notices were issued after the Supreme Court ordered not to allow serving of liquor in bars, restaurants and banquet halls located within 500 metres of the state or National Highways. Disclosing this information, the District Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO), Randeep Singh Gill told Chandigarh Newsline that they have asked the owners of 25 hotels located in Mohali, Derabassi, Zirakpur and Kharar to stop serving liquor in their bars. He added that they have also directed the concerned officials not to renew the licenses of these hotels as these are located within 500 metres from the state or National Highways.

Gill further said that from April 1, liquor cannot be served in 50 banquet halls in the district. The banquets are located in Zirakpur, Kharar and Kurali along the National Highway 21. He revealed that the L-D5 license of these banquet halls will not be renewed and liquor could not be served there from April 1 as well. Meanwhile, the owners of many marriage palaces are confused whether they will be allowed to serve liquor or not after the SC guidelines.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, president of Punjab Marriage Palaces-Restaurants Association, Sukhdev Singh Sidhu, said that he is getting calls from across the state from owners of marriage palaces that they have to cancel their functions which are scheduled for April 2 as they are not clear whether they can allow people to serve liquor on their premises or not.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now