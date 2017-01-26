Massive participation in human chain shows people’s resolve for prohibition: Bihar governor

Bihar State CM Nitish Kumar and governor Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) Bihar State CM Nitish Kumar and governor Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the “historic” participation of people in forming the human chain in support of prohibition showed the state government’s resolve to build a healthy society. “Bihar has laid a strong foundation stone for social change by implementing complete prohibition in the state. On January 21 over three crore people participated in an unprecedented and historic human chain having a length of 11, 400 km in support of prohibition and de-addiction,” Kovind said at the Republic Day programme at Gandhi Maidan here.

Such a massive public participation reflected enthusiasm and unity of the people to send a strong message across the world about their resolve to make prohibition and de-addiction a success, he said.

With cooperation of all, prohibition has turned into a campaign for social change, Kovind said.

Socio-economic conditions of people have improved considerably since enforcement of prohibition on April 5 last year. Decline in domestic violence, disputes in family and other crimes have been noticed, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues were present at the Republic Day function.

The Governor also emphasised on the state government’s resolve to accord top priority rule of law and good governance programme (2015-2020) that includes its “seven resolves”.

The state government has taken measures to improve power generation, transmission and distribution in the state, Kovind said.

The peak power supply touched 3,769 MW and out of 39,073 villages, 38,056 villages have been electrified, he said.

On the state government’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards corruption, Kovind said the government has implemented the Right to Public Service Act to remove corruption from lower levels employees.

Bihar is the first state in the country to introduce the Right to Public Grievance Redressal Act to resolve peoples’ grievances within a specific time frame, he said.

Meanwhile, the tableaux of 12 government departments and corporations were taken out during the Republic day parade.