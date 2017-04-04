Liquor ban: Diu hoteliers, traders protest

The protest in Diu on Monday. (Source: Javed Raja) The protest in Diu on Monday. (Source: Javed Raja)

The tiny island of Diu, located off Gujarat’s Una coast, observed a bandh on Monday to protest against the main road of the district being interpreted as a national highway, and thus falling within the scope of the Supreme Court order prohibiting sale of liquor in a range of 500 metres from highways.

Diu, part of the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, is a former Portuguese colony and a popular watering hole for Gujarat, which is a dry state.

Members of the Diu Chamber of Commerce, hotel and liquor associations as well as traders joined the strike today. The shutdown was complete, even small restaurants were closed.

The associations demanded that the administration continue to treat the main road crossing Diu island, which starts from Ghoghla and ends at Tad checkpost, as a major district road (MDR) and not as National Highway (NH) 251. A memorandum was submitted to Diu collector P S Jani demanding that the road be restored as an MDR.

