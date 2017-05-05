Liquor ban: 34 outlets in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub get clean chit to serve alcohol

SC had prohibited the sale of liquor within 500 metres of national and state highways. Express SC had prohibited the sale of liquor within 500 metres of national and state highways. Express

Over a month after the Supreme Court prohibited the sale of liquor within 500 metres of national and state highways, the Excise Commissioner, Chandigarh, gave a clean chit to 34 outlets in CyberHub on Thursday evening — hours after the monitoring committee formed to “re-measure” disputed areas forwarded its report to the headquarters.

“We emailed the report to the Excise Commissioner in Chandigarh this morning, and he has confirmed that the area is in compliance with the Supreme Court order, and falls beyond the 500 metre radius of the ban,” said H C Dahiya, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (West), who is part of the monitoring committee.

“The liquor licences of these outlets can now be renewed. This will be an ongoing process, but they can start serving alcohol immediately,” Dahiya added.

After several forcefully imposed “dry days”, the watering holes at CyberHub, will once more be opening their doors to customers in search of a drink.

While some had already started serving alcohol on Thursday evening itself, others, which were closed during the period of the ban, intend to start doing so in the coming days.

Those who did open their doors, however, reported a low footfall, attributing the same to a “lack of awareness” among people about the latest development.

Ashwini Chaudhary, Director of Soi 7 Group, told The Indian Express, “We have already started serving alcohol, but the footfall has been very low so far. This is probably due to lack of awareness among people that the ban has been lifted from here. We are hoping that as the word spreads, our customers will return.”

Rahul Singh, founder and CEO of The Beer Café, and head of the National Restaurants Association of India (Haryana chapter), also reiterated this point, but added that more clients would come in as the evening progressed on Thursday since “people usually come in for a drink after work”.”

“We were open all through the duration of this ban, serving food to the few people who showed up. In the wake of the clean chit, we have already starting serving alcohol. Not too many people have shown up today, but we expect the numbers will rise as the evening progresses, and things will normalise in a couple of days, once word of the development spreads,” said Singh.

