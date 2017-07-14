LIP will launch ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if SYL construction begins: Bains

“All jails of Punjab will be filled and we will launch a massive protest. At any cost, we will not allow even a brick of this canal to be laid that harms the interest of our farmers. “All jails of Punjab will be filled and we will launch a massive protest. At any cost, we will not allow even a brick of this canal to be laid that harms the interest of our farmers.

THE BAINS brothers of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Thursday announced that they would not allow a single drop of water to go outside Punjab and their party would launch a massive protest if the construction of the canal begins.

The Supreme Court recently ordered both states to begin construction of the canal. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and discuss the ongoing water dispute between both states.

Simarjit Bains, MLA, Atam Nagar, said workers of LIP would not allow construction of canal to start at any cost. He announced that the day construction begins, LIP will start a jail bharo andolan. “All jails of Punjab will be filled and we will launch a massive protest. At any cost, we will not allow even a brick of this canal to be laid that harms the interest of our farmers. Already Punjab is facing a water crisis,” said Bains.

Bains also said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should immediately call an emergency session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in wake of the Supreme Court judgment. “In no way can we allow other states to rob the waters of Punjab. We have to act as saviors of our farmers and thus an emergency meeting of all parties should be called to discuss this devastating SC judgment. We cannot let farmers of Punjab suffer,” said Bains.

Bains also called upon union minister Harsimrat Badal to resign from her post. “If Akali Dal claims itself to be messiah of farmers, then Harsimrat Badal should quit and resign from her minister’s berth immediately,” said Bains.

Bains claimed that AAP, an ally of LIP, would also support them in Jail Bharo Andolan.

