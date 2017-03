A 22-year-old youth was injured after being attacked by a lioness in Umredi village of Junagadh district, forest officials said on Sunday. The injured, who has been identified as Ajay Jotva, was rushed to a nearby hospital, said Talala Range Forest Officer P T Kaneriya.

According to Kaneriya, he was attacked by the lioness on Saturday near the village.

