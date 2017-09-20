Link fuel prices to international market: AAP

Gopal Rai (Express photo/file) Gopal Rai (Express photo/file)

The AAP on Wednesday urged Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to direct oil companies to link petrol and diesel prices to the international market and pass on the “huge profits” being made by them to the public.

The Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said in a memorandum to Pradhan that “The mandate of the public sector oil companies is to make fuel available to the common man at reasonable prices and not to (be) like an unscrupulous, greedy corporate house. The fact is that oil companies are making unethical windfall profits at the cost of the common man since your government took over at the Centre,” the memorandum read.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said the central government first tried to distance itself from the rising prices, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been deregulated. “Now instead of addressing the problem, it (central government) is trying to put the onus on the states,” the memorandum reads.

On Tuesday, the AAP announced it will launch a nation-wide campaign against the high petrol and diesel prices.

