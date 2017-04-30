Link donations to political parties with Aadhaar: Manish Tewari

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive) Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive)

In a bid to bring transparency in political funding, former Union minister and Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari Saturday mooted the idea of linking all donations made to political parties with Aadhaar.

Stating that corporates should not fund political process, Tewari said that lifting off the cap on corporate funding has enabled parties to create a corporate structure, which is “far more dangerous”. “All that you need to do is to have a simple amendment that any donation made to any political party needs to have an address. Therefore, you link every donation with Aadhaar and as long as their is a clear Aadhaar linkage, the source of that funding can be traced,” said Tiwari at an event organised by ADR.

Stating that one possible solution to unaccountability of the political funding can be found by amending the Right to Information Act (RTI), Tewari said bringing the political parties under the RTI Act can take care of the transparency issue. “Amend the RTI Act.. and say that political parties are within ambit of the Act.”

