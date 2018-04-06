Lingayat demand for minority tag: MHA distances itself, seeks views from Minority Affairs Ministry

A seven-member committee headed by retired high court Judge H N Nagamohan Das, which was set up by the Siddaramaiah government to look at the issue, recommended a separate religion status for the Lingayat community in its report submitted on March 2. A seven-member committee headed by retired high court Judge H N Nagamohan Das, which was set up by the Siddaramaiah government to look at the issue, recommended a separate religion status for the Lingayat community in its report submitted on March 2.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday distanced itself from Karnataka government’s recommendation to grant religious minority status to Lingayats, with officials saying that the matter has been forwarded to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, seeking its comments.

Under Section 2 (c) of the National Commission of Minorities Act, 1992, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains have been classified as minorities. Jains were the last to get minority status in 2014.

An MHA spokesperson said, “The matter (to grant religious minority to Lingayat) is now being dealt by Minority Affairs ministry.”

The Indian Express on March 31 was the first to report on an internal note of MHA that cautioned granting of minority tag to Lingayats. It noted the move would “deprive” them of scheduled caste status and may have “widespread implications” if other sects of Hinduism also raise similar demands.

While MHA refused to comment on the deadline set for finalising the proposal, sources said it is unlikely that a final decision on the proposal will be taken before May 15 due to the election code of conduct in Karnataka.

A seven-member committee headed by retired high court Judge H N Nagamohan Das, which was set up by the Siddaramaiah government to look at the issue, recommended a separate religion status for the Lingayat community in its report submitted on March 2.

The state government notified the decision on March 22 and sent a communication to the MHA the next day, seeking “recognition of Lingayats and Veerashaivas who follow Basavanna’s philosophy and teachings as a religious minority”.

Ahead of the Karnataka election, BJP has maintained a cautious stance on the issue, while accusing the Siddaramaiah government of dividing the society to draw political mileage ahead of the polls. A move on the issue is expected to have a strong bearing on polls in the state, where Lingayats, knownt to be a BJP support base, constitute almost 17 per cent of the electorate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App