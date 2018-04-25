Lineage sampling: How CBI zeroed in on the accused in the Kotkhai rape case

The Kotkhai rape and murder case has led to widespread protests across Himachal Pradesh. (Express photo) The Kotkhai rape and murder case has led to widespread protests across Himachal Pradesh. (Express photo)

In a rare example of a meticulous scientific investigation, the CBI has claimed to have cracked the Kotkhai rape and murder case in Shimla by tracing the lineage of the suspect through DNA fingerprinting. CBI sources claimed that the agency reached the suspect, identified as Anil Kumar, by tracing the age group and lineage of samples found at the crime scene. This helped the agency zero down on his family and then trace him through call intercepts.

The agency has also virtually given a clean chit to the six suspects—one of them died in police custody—arrested initially by Himachal Pradesh police. CBI sources said the blood samples of the suspects arrested by local police did not match those collected from the crime spot. Eight policemen, including an IG, allegedly involved in those arrests and custodial death are currently in jail.

On July 4 last year, a 16-year-old school-going girl went missing while returning from her school in Shimla district. Two days later, her brutalised body was found from Halaila forests of Kotkhai. The case led to a massive uproar in the state.

According to CBI sources, after the case was transferred to CBI on July 22, it constituted a 40-member team supervised by a joint director to crack the case. The team questioned close to 2000 people and took over 400 statements. This helped it profile 250 suspects which included people who knew the girl, her relatives, those who frequented the area where the incident occurred and people from nearby areas, including known criminals.

Blood samples of all these suspects were taken and sent to CBI’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to match with blood samples found on a liquor bottle found at the scene of crime and blood and semen samples found on the clothes of the victim.

Not a single sample matched. It was then that FSL scientists began what is called “percentage sampling” and “lineage sampling”. The process involves zeroing on samples which showed significant similarities with the ones found at the crime scene. It was also ascertained from the crime scene sample that the suspect was an adult in the age group of 25-45 years of age, sources said.

During the process, the crime scene samples showed maximum similarities with the samples collected from a family in Kangra. “To make sure we were closing in on the right family, further sampling was done separately for parental and maternal lineage. This led us to the man we were looking for,” a CBI officer said.

The man was identified as 25-year-old lumberjack from the area named Anil Kumar. CBI also found that he had a criminal record which included a case of attempted murder. He had been released on bail in September 2016 and had been absconding since.

The task at hand now was to find him. “We made a list of his probable points of contact. As many as 80 phones were put on surveillance and key people associated with him were shadowed. It was a waiting game,” recalls the officer.

Soon, CBI began listening in on calls which were made in the months of August 2017, February 2018, early March and April. The suspect, however, always used phone borrowed from strangers and also gave misleading clues about his location.

The CBI team tracked every phone used to make these calls and questioned the owners. Based on these interrogations, a rough profile of the suspect was built.

In mid-April, Kumar made another phone call and this time a team was rushed to the location of the phone in Rohru. The CBI team found the calls to be emanating from a farmhouse where several labourers were working. After spending some time at the farmhouse and chatting up the owners, the team zeroed in on one labourer who matched the profile they had built. Kumar was thus apprehended on April 13.

During interrogation, sources said, Kumar confirmed being at the scene of the crime on that fateful day and also revealed that he had been working as a labourer at a village about eight kilometres from the crime scene.

Investigations have found that the victim had started for home from her school in Bankuffar area at around 4.30 pm. While she was crossing the Halaila forests on her way home, which is five kilometres away on a hill, she was accosted by the suspect who raped and killed her subsequently by smothering.

Sources said when the agency took over the case the first task it had at hand was to find whether suspects arrested by the Himachal police were involved in the case or not.

“We conducted digital footprinting of the suspects to find their whereabouts on the day and approximate time of the crime. We mapped their movement by tracing their phone location and found that they were not present at the crime scene. Their blood samples have also not matched with samples taken from the crime spot. The alibis given by them have also been corroborated,” said a senior CBI officer.

To find more clues and zero in on suspects, the team combed the entire forest area beginning from the crime spot in concentric circles, said an officer. He added that the team got little support from locals since they were scared and it did not seek Himachal police’s support deliberately.

