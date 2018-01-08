Like Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah realising he is Hindu, says Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

In order to accelerate development in Karnataka, the state needs to have the BJP in power while the party is ruling the country, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said at a BJP rally here on Sunday. He also said Karnataka CM Siddaramiah has started identifying himself as a Hindu on account of the “rise of Hindu power”.

“In the past five years, the Congress has pushed Karnataka backwards. Karnataka needs to benefit from the development programmes of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, the youth, farmers and cities like Bengaluru need these programmes, and for this Karnataka needs a BJP government,’’ Adityanath said.

“You need to have the same government in the state and Centre for development to take place. The state and Centre need to be synchronised for the benefit of the state,’’ he claimed. Less than a month ago, the Uttar Pradesh CM made an appearance at a rally in the north Karnataka city of Hubbali as part of a yatra undertaken by state BJP president and the party’s CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa across the 224 constituencies in the poll-bound state.

In Bengaluru on Sunday, Adityanath said, “Karnataka’s chief minister says that he is also a Hindu. It is the sight of our numbers that is reminding him of Hindutva. Like Rahul Gandhi, he is now realising he is a Hindu.” He said protection of the cow is an integral part of Hindutva, but not followed in Karnataka. “Remember when the BJP was in power in Karnataka, a law was introduced for a ban on cow slaughter but the Congress government did not allow it to come into effect,’’ he said.

