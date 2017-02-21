Like Jayalalithaa, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami shuts 500 liquor shops on his first day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers at Jayalalithaa’s shrine at Marina beach after the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers at Jayalalithaa’s shrine at Marina beach after the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s first day in office saw him sign five files upholding promises made by former CM J Jayalalithaa. The five decisions included an order to close down 500 more government-run liquor shops in the state — a promise made in AIADMK’s election manifesto. The government also announced on Monday the Amma two-wheeler scheme that will provide 50 per cent subsidy to working women to buy two wheelers. The scheme, with an upper ceiling of Rs 20,000, was yet another poll promise of AIADMK.

Three other orders that Palaniswami signed on Monday included a hike in the assistance under Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Scheme, from Rs 12,000 to 18,000, a special housing scheme for the benefit of 5,000 fishermen and a hike in monthly assistance to unemployed youth.

Interestingly, there were many similarities between Palaniswami’s first day in office and that of Jayalalithaa in May last year. After taking oath for the sixth time as CM in May 2016, Jayalalithaa too had announced five welfare schemes, including the closure of 500 TASMAC shops. With the latest order, the total number of TASMAC shops has come down from 6,000 to 5,000 in the past 10 months.

Recalling the first day of Jayalalithaa in May, another senior government official said the only difference is that Palaniswami agreed to meet the media. “We do not know whether he will continue that practice,” said the official.