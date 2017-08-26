Like an ordinary prisoner, Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh sleeps on the floor, says Haryana top cop

Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being shifted to Rohtak Jail by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday(Express photo) Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being shifted to Rohtak Jail by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday(Express photo)

A day after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was taken into custody after his conviction in a rape case, DGP (Jails) KP Singh said that no special treatment has been provided to the self-styled godman in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. Four officials were put on duty near his barrack in the jail to monitor his activities, he said.

Singh told PTI,”No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on floor and he, too, is doing the same.”

Singh further said that just like every prisoner can give the names of any five persons he wants to meet, Gurmeet would be given the same facility, like any other jail inmate. Jail officials would comply with whatever directions were given by the court after the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Monday, he added.

Adding that keeping a high profile prisoner secure inside the jail is no doubt a challenge, Singh said that paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength outside the Sunaria jail as part of foolproof security measures. “That’s why inside the jail we have made arrangements to ensure that no other prisoner harms him for any reason. Outside jail, we have already requested the local administration to secure the area and make adequate security arrangements,” he told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar said that their endeavour is to ensure that Rohtak district and Sunaria jail remain secure. “Through the media, I want to appeal to the people not to believe in rumours,” he said.

On Friday, after the verdict on the 2002 rape case of the Dera Chief was announced by a special CBI court in Panchkula, followers of the Sirsa-based sect went on a rampage and created a riot like situation in the district. At least 31 people were killed and more than 250 were injured in the clashes between the followers and security personnel.

