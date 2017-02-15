BMC elections 2017: Lights, camera, action- Film stars, celebrities hit the road

Well-known actor Pallavi Joshi moderated a session organised by the BJP on February 6 at the Y B Chavan Centre in Nariman Point where CM Devendra Fadnavis discussed suggestions sent via social media to be incorporated in the party’s manifesto. Well-known actor Pallavi Joshi moderated a session organised by the BJP on February 6 at the Y B Chavan Centre in Nariman Point where CM Devendra Fadnavis discussed suggestions sent via social media to be incorporated in the party’s manifesto.

Film personalities and other celebrities are campaigning in Mumbai for various political parties. With less than a week left for campaigning, all political parties have scheduled rallies this week and many of these celebrities will make an appearance at these events.

Well-known actor Pallavi Joshi moderated a session organised by the BJP on February 6 at the Y B Chavan Centre in Nariman Point where CM Devendra Fadnavis discussed suggestions sent via social media to be incorporated in the party’s manifesto. Actor and BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari will participate in BJP rallies at Andheri, Goregaon, Kandivali and Borivali on Wednesday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Stressing on connecting with the Marathi manoos, both Shiv Sena and MNS have roped in celebrities from the Marathi film industry who are supporters of their parties. For MNS, film actors such as Pushkar Shotri and Marathi theatre actor Jitendra Joshi participated in various events. Film producer Bharat Jadhav even participated in a door-to-door campaign with candidates in Prabhadevi. Actor Sachit Patil and well-known television actor Atul Parchure gave their inputs on the work done by MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande in Shivaji Park. They also appeared in a promotional video.

The Sena has similarly involved other known faces from Marathi cinema including Sharad Ponkshe, who plays the titular role in controversial play ‘Mee Nathuram Godse Boltoy’ as well as another prominent actor, Amol Kolhe, who essayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji in television serial Raja Shiv Chhatrapati. Other names include Sushant Shelar and Nitin Bangude Patil, also Marathi actors. Apart from former actor Nagma, the Congress has roped in popular Tamil actor Khushboo who will attend a rally in the city on February 17.