Lightning, strong winds claim seven lives across Rajasthan

Seven people have died in different parts of Rajasthan over the last two days due to extreme weather conditions, police said Thursday.

In Hanumangarh district, an elderly women Jyani Devi (70) and her two grandsons, Punit (3) and Pradeep (5), died when a portion of their house collapsed due to strong winds and rain on Tuesday evening, police said.

In Dholpur, Munshilal (52) and Kumari Shashi (10) died after being struck by lightning on Wednesday, police said.

Munshilal was in his farm in Kanchanpur while the girl was grazing cattle in Saipau area when the incidents occurred, police added.

A minor boy in Baran and a man in Bharatpur too were killed when lightning struck them on Wednesday.

Over the last two days, thunderstorm with light rains have occurred at isolated areas in the state.

