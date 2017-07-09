Lightning kills 19 in UP, Bihar; one more die in Assam floods

At least 19 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while the flood situation in Assam deteriorated today as a fresh death took the toll to 26. In the national capital, however, it was a hot and humid day with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling above normal levels. The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees Celsius above normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 87 and 42 per cent.

One more person lost his life in Karimganj district of Assam, taking the flood-related toll in the state to 26, while nearly five lakh people are hit across 15 districts. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1,096 villages were inundated and nearly 41,200 hectares of crop area have been damaged in the floods. Currently, the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, along with Dibrugarh, Goalpara and Dhubri towns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured him of all central help.

In Bihar, at least 16 people died and two others got injured in lightning strikes in seven districts, where light rainfall occured in some areas. One or two places in the northeast parts witnessed heavy rainfall. Five people died in Vaishali district, three each in Patna and Bhojpur, two in Saran and one each in Rohtas, Nalanda and Araria districts, an official said. Besides, two persons were injured in Bhojpur district. Patna recorded the highest rainfall of 48 mm, followed by 3 mm in Bhagalpur and 0.6 mm in Gaya.

With several parts of Uttar Pradesh receiving heavy rains, water levels in major rivers have started rising with Ghaghra and Sharda flowing above the danger mark at some places. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), Sharda river was flowing above the danger mark at Shardanagar, while the Ghagra was flowing above the danger mark at Elgin Bridge and Ayodhya. Other rivers which have been rising include Rapti, Kwano and Burhi Rapti.

Heavy rains have lashed some parts of the state with Bhinga recording 75 mm, Ayodhya 55 mm, Bansi 41.4 mm, Palliakalan 23.8 mm rainfall. In Ballia district, at least three people were killed and four others injured in a lightning strike.

Rajasthan received light to moderate rain in some parts, while Churu was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius. Bharatpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer divisions received rain while the mercury made an upward swing at most places since yesterday.

Rains eluded most parts of Himachal Pradesh as the monsoon remained weak and the lower hills continued to reel under sultry weather while the sky remained overcast in the state capital that witnessed drizzle in the evening.

In Punjab and Haryana, too, sultry weather conditions prevailed at most places in the absence of any significant rainfall as the arrival of southwest monsoon got a bit delayed.

