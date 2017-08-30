Light rains in parts of Delhi

The city received 0.6 mm of rains between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM. The humidity level oscillated between 87 and 58 per cent, the official said (Representational Image) The city received 0.6 mm of rains between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM. The humidity level oscillated between 87 and 58 per cent, the official said (Representational Image)

It was sunny and cloudy in patches in the national capital which witnessed light rains in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees, both a notch above the season’s average, said a MeT department official. The city received 0.6 mm of rains between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM. The humidity level oscillated between 87 and 58 per cent, the official said.

The MeT office has forecast overcast skies along with the likelihood of light rain and drizzle in parts of the city tomorrow. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 34 and 27 degrees respectively,” the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum had settled at 27 degrees Celsius.

